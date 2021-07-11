$10,000 Reward Offered In Search for Pennington Co. Homicide Suspect

PENNINGTON CO., Minn — A reward is now being offered in the search for a homicide suspect in Pennington County, Minnesota.

The sheriff’s office says 44-year-old Eric Reinbold is wanted as the primary suspect in the death of his wife, Lissette Reinbold, in rural Pennington County on Friday.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Reinbold’s capture and arrest.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

You can submit a tip by calling authorities or on the U.S. Marshals website here.

In 2018, a federal jury found Reinbold guilty on explosive charges. He was given a five year prison sentence, but was released early on compassionate release.

A notebook was found detailing how to survive in the wilderness, build pipe bombs and identify enemies.