Rabbit Rescue of Minnesota Claims There Is a Domestic Bunny Problem in a Moorhead Neighborhood

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Rabbit Rescue of Minnesota is calling on people in Moorhead to put pressure on city leaders to take action against a growing bunny problem.

They claim that now 60 to 70 domestic rabbits are on the loose in a neighborhood.

They say two bunnies allegedly started out as pets and quickly multiplied.

The rescue says every 28 to 32 days, each female will deliver an average of 7 to 10 kits, or baby bunnies.

They also claim the owners have deceased rabbits and geese on their property.

Another animal rescue group is calling for a change in city ordinance to outlaw the practice of having so many domestic rabbits.