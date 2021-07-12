Accused Moorhead mosque vandal pleads guilty

Moorhead, Minn. (KVRR) – A man accused of vandalizing the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-two-year-old Benjamin Enderle has agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony harassment. Enderle is accused of spray painting “Death to Islam” and “Go to Hell” at the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center.

According to court documents, Enderle admitted to police that he was responsible for the vandalism and told investigators that he “did it as a joke.”

Shortly after the incident in April, the mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, Horace and Dilworth issued a joint statement calling the vandalism “a heinous act of hate.”

The agreement requires Enderle to remain in jail until he’s sentenced July 30. He would also serve 40 hours of community service and be banned from possessing a gun or ammunition for the rest of his life.