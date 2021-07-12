Pendleton testifies: ‘No intention’ of killing anyone

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A man charged in the shooting deaths of his mother and Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte testified during his trial Monday in Grand Forks.

Salamah Pendleton told jurors that he fired about 22 shots in self-defense after officers entered his apartment and ordered him to come out of his bedroom. Pendleton said that he aimed for the officers’ legs because he didn’t want to kill them.

Pendleton told defense attorney Steve Mottinger that he couldn’t see his mother, Lola Moore, and didn’t realize that she had been shot until he peeked outside of his bedroom and saw her lying on the floor.

“I had no intention of killing my mom” Pendleton said. “I was afraid for my life. I didn’t know what to do.”

Last week, a BCI agent said the crime scene “looked like a war zone.” He testified that there was blood on the floor and ceiling and an “AK-style weapon” was on the floor of a bedroom.

Pendleton is facing several charges, including two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors rested their case on Friday. Monday was the seventh day of testimony.