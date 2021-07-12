Woman Accused of Attacking Elderly Man, Taking & Crashing His Vehicle in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A woman is accused of stealing a man’s vehicle and crashing it into a fence in south Fargo.

31-year-old Jamie Singer was arrested for robbery, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and contact with bodily fluids.

Police responded around 1 this afternoon to the 2700 block of 18th Street South for a stolen vehicle report.

The 89-year-old victim told them he was checking on a woman on the side of the road when she got into the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

He says she kicked him in the chest when he confronted her and drove away.

Singer came back the area while police were on scene and attempted to flee but ran into a fence along 32nd Avenue South.