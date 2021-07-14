Pendleton guilty of killing his mother and Grand Forks police officer

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A jury in Grand Forks has found Salamah Pendleton guilty in the shooting deaths of Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte and Pendleton’s mother, Lola Moore.

Pendleton was charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, as well as criminal mischief, terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana. He was found not guilty of one count of attempted murder and criminal mischief.

“We acknowledge, with gratitude, the professionalism, sacrifice, and dedication demonstrated by all involved in this trial. We accept this verdict as the outcome of our justice system, and will continue to move forward and heal; as individuals, an organization, and a community” Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson said.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Officer Cody Holte throughout this incredibly difficult time.”

Defense attorney Steven Mottinger told the jury during his closing arguments that Salamah Pendleton was experiencing “extreme emotional disturbance” because officers came to evict him and his mother from their Grand Forks apartment despite the coronavirus pandemic. He argued that manslaughter convictions would be more suitable in the May 2020 killings.

Pendleton will be sentenced Oct. 15.