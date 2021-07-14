Dalton firefighter killed in crash to be honored Friday

DALTON, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – The Dalton Fire Dept and other first responders are preparing to remember a longtime firefighter who died last weekend in an ATV crash near Dalton.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirchner had been a member of the department for 18 years.

The department is expecting that people will line the streets on Friday, the day of Kirchner’s funeral. Fire departments from across the state are expected to attend.

Kirchner is survived by his girlfriend and their two children, a three-year-old and a six-month-old.