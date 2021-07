Fire damages north Moorhead home

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A home in Moorhead was damaged by fire on the city’s northside Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 7:20 a.m. at 401 17th St. North. That’s in a neighborhood north of Park Christian School.

Moorhead Fire and Moorhead Police responded. The Salvation Army was also on scene to provide support to first responders.

The cause wasn’t immediately determined. No injuries were reported.