Joan Jett And The Blackhearts Are Heading To West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — She might hate herself for loving you, but she loves performing for crowds of people!

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are coming to The Lights in West Fargo on Saturday, September 11th.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member has 8 platinum and gold albums and hits including “Bad Reputation” and “I Love Rock ‘N Roll”.

Tickets will run you between $49 and $65 plus fees.

They go on sale Friday morning at 10 at ticketmaster.com

The event is being held rain or shine with no refunds.