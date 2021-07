Ole & Lena’s Pizzeria Closing In West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A pizzeria in West Fargo is closing its doors for good in a few weeks.

The owners of Ole & Lena’s posting on social media that the restaurant will close July 31.

They say their lease is up at the end of the month and the landlord has made other plans for the space.

They had been open in their location along Sheyenne Street for two years.

Ole & Lena’s will still honor any gift certificates or SaveCoin vouchers until they close.