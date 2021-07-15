DNR suspends some water permits for Line 3 construction amid drought

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The drought is having an impact on construction of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline.

The Minnesota DNR suspended water permits for dust control, drilling and line testing in some locations where surface water is in low supply.

The project has been stop-and-go in Minnesota since work began on the pipeline in December.

The DNR will continue to monitor water levels and will allow water use to resume once supplies are back to more sustainable levels.