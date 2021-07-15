Fargo hotel evacuated as police deal with barricaded man

FARGO, ND (KVRR)– The Red River Valley swat team is on scene this morning in an incident with an armed man at a motel on Fargo’s south side.

Police spokesperson Jessica Schindeldecker says guests were evacuated early this morning around 5:30 a.m. and officers have a safety perimeter set up.

The man, who’s armed with a knife, barricaded himself into the Super 8 motel at 3518 Interstate Boulevard.

He’s contained to his room, but officers haven’t been able to establish communication with him.