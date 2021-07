Inmate injured by razor wire during escape attempt

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – An inmate at the jail in Devils Lake was injured during an escape attempt.

Lake Region Law Enforcement Center Admininistrator Rob Johnson says the man was in an outside recreational area when he tried to scale the fence, which has razor wire on the top.

Staff quickly stopped the escape attempt. The prisoner was treated for cuts from the razor wire.

He’s now in a maximum security section of the jail.