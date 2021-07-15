Pet Connection: Meet Camo

Camo Has Been Looking For A Home For Nearly A Year

Camo is a guy who’s been waiting far too long for a home.

The 3 1/2 year-old Pittie has been at Homeward Animal Shelter for nearly a year waiting for a home. Their goal is to find Camo a family by the end of the summer.

He’s an energetic dog who can have hours of fun with just a tennis ball.

He would love to be in a home with older kids because he has so much energy, but he want to be the star of the show, preferring no other pets.

Camo’s adoption fee is also fully sponsored!

Click here to find out more about Camo.

Homeward is also hosting its annual Paws Walk next week.

It’s set for Tuesday, July 20th from 6-8 p.m. at Rheault Farm in Fargo.

There will be a 1/2 mile Paws Walk, and tons of games and activities for dogs and people alike.

Click here for more info on the Paws Walk.