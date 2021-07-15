Walz signs order banning conversion therapy for minors

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at banning conversion therapy. Walz says it’s just a start and called on the Legislature Thursday to make it permanent.

Minnesota is now one of about 24 states that restrict mental health professionals from seeking to change a person’s sexual orientation. Eleven Minnesota cities already have bans, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester and Duluth.

The order allows state agencies to ensure that no Minnesotans under age 18 are subjected to conversion therapy.

The Minnesota Family Council calls the order “executive overreach” and an attack on the constitutional rights of patients, families and therapists.