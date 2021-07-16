Expect large weekend crowds at Red River Valley Fair

Fair officials say expect to wait a little longer in line as record breaking turnouts make their way to the fair.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With just three days left the Red River Valley Fair is getting ready to wrap up the ten best days of summer as we head into the weekend.

Fair officials say they have experienced great turnouts since opening day with record breaking crowds every day.

As the fair heads into its second weekend of carnival games, rides and food, expect to wait a little longer as turnout can be much larger during its final stretch.

“We’re going to have big crowds out here. I would say plan your day. We have many things that you can do out here at the fair. We have different exhibits, different displays, free shows. We really try to space the day out for everyone so they can spend the whole day out here and enjoy,” Red River Valley Fair Director of Marketing & Partnerships Breann Lenzmeier said.

Lenzmeir says planning for next year’s fair is already in the works.