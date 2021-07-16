Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August

TORONTO – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces and his office released a readout of the call. He noted that if Canada’s current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue the border can open.

“Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September,” the readout said. “He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.”

On Wednesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) told KVRR that an announcement from Canada was expected soon. Klobuchar welcomed the policy change.

“Opening the border will increase tourism, make it easier to see family and friends, and allow businesses to get goods to market. While we see the light at the end of the tunnel, I will continue to push for the lifting of border restrictions until it’s done.”

Pressure has been mounting on Canada to continue to ease the restrictions at the border, which have been in effect since March of last year.

The U.S. Travel Association estimates that each month the border is closed costs $1.5 billion. Canadian officials say Canada had about 22 million foreign visitors in 2019 — about 15 million of them from the United States.