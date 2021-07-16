Line 3 opponents seek restraining order against sheriff

Courtesy, Giniw Collective.

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR) – Activists opposed to the Line 3 Pipeline project in northern Minnesota are asking a judge to issue a restraining order against Hubbard County, Sheriff Cory Aukes, and the local land commissioner.

Winona LaDuke and Tara Houska claim that the sheriff has unlawfully blockaded access to a camp serving as a convergence space and home for Indigenous-led activities by water protectors. The activists say law enforcement formed riot lines and blockaded the only means of entry and exit to the camp.

LaDuke and Houska say the actions are “an escalation of a months-long unlawful campaign of harassment, arrests, disruption, surveillance and baseless pullovers of Indigenous water protectors and land defenders and their allies who oppose the Line 3 pipeline expansion.”

The lawsuit argues that the blockade is a violation of private property rights, including an easement covering the driveway to the property.