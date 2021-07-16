Woman charged in day care death in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. – A Watertown woman is facing charges after a toddler was found unconscious while in day care and later died at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Police say the 16-month-old child, who was not identified, suffered “injuries consistent with abuse.”

First responders were dispatched to an in-home day care in Watertown Wednesday and rushed the child to Prairie Lakes Hospital. The toddler was later transferred to Sanford Health in Sioux Falls and died there.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor. Police say additional charges are pending. She’s being held on $25,000 cash bond.