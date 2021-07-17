Rocky Kreuser Back For One Final Season

The senior forward released a video on his twitter of the decision

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – NDSU basketball’s Rocky Kreuser will be back for one last go-around this season, releasing a video on his twitter with his intentions to return. Last year’s All-Summit League First team led the Bison with just under 16 points per game and seven rebounds a game and put up even better numbers in the Conference tournament averaging 23 buckets and eight boards.

In that championship game, the 6’10 forward scored a career-high 34 points to end the season. As of now, Kreuser is one of two seniors on this year’s squad.