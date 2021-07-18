Expanded Closures at Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Due To Wildfires

ELY, Minn. — Superior National Forest officials are expanding their closure order for the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness north of Ely, Minnesota because of the threat of wildfires burning across the Canadian border.

The newly expanded order, which took effect Sunday, includes 12 more BWCA entry points in addition to the areas around Crooked and Iron lakes that had previously been included.

It now stretches east nearly to Basswood Lake, west nearly to Crane Lake, and south to the Echo Trail.

Forest Service officials say the new order is meant to give campers time to leave the area.