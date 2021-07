Firefighters Respond To House Fire In South Fargo, One Person Taken By Ambulance

FARGO, N.D. — Firefighters respond to a house fire in south Fargo.

The call came in around 8:40 p.m. with a report of smoke coming from 6086 24th Street South.

KVRR Local News is told one person was taken by ambulance from the house.

You can see top floor windows on at least one side of the house were broken out.

A damage amount is not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.