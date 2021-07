Man Believed To Have Drowned In East Battle Lake

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. — A man is found unconscious in East Battle Lake near Clitherall, Minnesota around 5 Saturday afternoon.

Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office tells us the man was pulled from the lake and lifesaving attempts were made but he was pronounced dead.

They are continuing to investigate but believe the man drowned.

His name is being withheld until family members are notified.