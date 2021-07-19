LIVE: Border Opening Talk “Glimmer of Hope” For NW Angle Resorts

Northwest Angle Resorts Have Lost Up To 90% Of Customers Due To Canadian Border Shutdown During Pandemic

There is cautious optimism in Minnesota’s Northwest Angle that Canada might open its border to vaccinated non-essential travelers soon.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country could open its borders in mid-August.

But there has been no definite plan to open the border yet.

The Northwest Angle on Lake of the Woods has been cut off from the rest of the U.S. by land for 14 months due to the COVID-induced closures.

Resorts on the Angle have been barely scraping by. Some have gotten loans.

There might be a forgivable loan program through the state.

Joe Henry with Lake of the Woods Tourism says a possible border opening is bringing a glimmer of hope for the area.

Henry adds, “You know right now we have resorts that are down 70-90 percent over the last 14 months so it’s been a big big struggle. They’ve been cut off. They’ve been cut off from their customer base, period.”

Minnesota lawmakers have been pressuring Canada to loosen border restrictions, including Senator Amy Klobuchar and Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach, who visited the Northwest Angle earlier this month.