Man expected to be charged in child kidnappings in northwestern Minnesota

WARREN, Minn. (KFGO) – A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office says, at 4:43 a.m. on July 10, a caller said two girls, ages 12 and 14, were forced into a vehicle driven by Julio Clauson at a park in Stephen.

The caller was following the vehicle and said Clauson was trying to lose them, driving recklessly around Stephen, then heading toward Warren at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Clauson later went south on Highway 75 toward Crookston and was eventually stopped by Polk County Sheriff’s deputies.

The girls were not in the vehicle at that time, but Marshall County deputies found the girls unharmed as they walked back to Warren on Highway 75.

Clauson was taken into custody by Polk County deputies for warrants in St. Louis County.

Charges are pending in Marshall County.