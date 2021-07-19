UPDATE: Teen last seen heading into Red River found safe

UPDATE: Fargo Police said at 8:24 Monday night Annabelle Collins has been found safe.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Law enforcement is looking for 17-year-old runaway Annabelle Collins who Fargo Police says was last seen walking into the Red River south of the convent landing on 52nd Avenue South around 5:00 Monday night.

Collins is 5’3″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. She last seen wearing gray shorts, a black t-shirt with a yellow design and dirty white tennis shoes.

Police say officers, firefighters and drones are being used to find Collins.

If you know where she may be, call Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660.