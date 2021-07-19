Sources: Rep. Kelly Armstrong Selected for January 6 Select Committee on Insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Dakota Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong has been picked to serve on the new select committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

He was picked along with four others by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

An official announcement is expected soon.

Associated Press says McCarthy selected Indiana congressman Jim Banks to be the top Republican on the panel.

McCarthy also tapped Ohio’s Jim Jordan, Illinois’ Rodney Davis, and Texas’ Troy Nehls.

McCarthy’s picks were confirmed by a Republican familiar with the decision and an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.

Pelosi must still approve the names.