Water Activist Winona LaDuke And Others Arrested Near Park Rapids, MN

Honor the Earth / Facebook

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — Environmental activist Winona LaDuke is among a small group of people arrested at Shell River near Park Rapids.

They were protesting work on the river for the Line 3 replacement project by Enbridge.

Honor the Earth, of which LaDuke is executive director, says a total of seven women were zip-tied and taken into custody.

Enbridge says work on the final portion of the pipeline in Minnesota is 70% complete.

They are adjusting work plans to comply with a DNR order to suspend the use of some water sources due to low levels from the drought.