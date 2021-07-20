Dancing for a cause: Dance United fundraiser helps students get school supplies

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It may look like an ordinary dance class, but the motivation for the eighth annual Dance United fundraiser goes far beyond burning calories.

“A lot of kids can’t get school supplies and so, this is a really fun way we can help them together as a community just to help the kids in need,” explained Courts Plus ZIBeat Instructor Kim Sauer.

Hosted by Courts Plus and YMCA, the fundraiser is a part of the United Way of Cass Clay School Supply Drive.

Each of the participants donated something for students going back to school this fall, whether that’s cash or much-needed school supplies.

“I feel like there’s a huge need, especially with kids that have had a rougher summer,” said Court Plus Group Exercise and Personal Training Director Jamie Smith. “You know, obviously the school year was a little bit different for kids and, you know, they don’t really know what they need, they don’t know what they can afford at this point, so I think it’s a huge need right now in schools.”

United Way is trying to collect 6,000 backpacks full of supplies, but with just three days to go, this year’s drive is only halfway to its goal.

The hope is with a bit of music and dancing, the Fargo-Moorhead community can help United Way get closer to its important goal.

“It does put everybody in a great mood. Everybody’s happy when they’re dancing,” said Sauer.

YMCA Group Fitness Director Katelyn Whittenburg added, “This is the primetime for it because I just went to the store and the first thing there is the school supplies when you walk in.”

There’s still time to donate and help United Way reach its goal.

Find out how to contribute by clicking here.