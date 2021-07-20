Juvenile Linked To South Fargo Strip Mall Fire That Caused $1.25 Million in Damage

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police detectives have identified a juvenile as a person of interest in the fire that caused $1.25 million in damage to a strip mall this spring.

A report has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court system for review.

The arson gutted a large portion of the building along 32nd Avenue South in Fargo on May 11.

The fire tore through Bodyworks Physical Therapy and GiGi’s Playhouse.

It also damaged a number of other businesses including a Dairy Queen.

One firefighter had minor injuries.

About half of the Southpointe Business Park building was destroyed.