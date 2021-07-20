LIVE: ND Woman & Son Are Finalists In FOX’s ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’

Cathy Jacobson & Thomas McCurdy Competing In FOX Baking Competition Show

A North Dakota woman is helping her son sleuth through the kitchen on FOX’s Crime Scene Kitchen.

Cathy Jacobson of Devils Lake and her son, chef Thomas McCurdy made it to the finals of the competition show.

They are one of four teams left.

Each round has contestants scouring a kitchen for clues to uncover and recreate a dessert.

Jacobson says the competition involved grueling 16 to 20-hour days in the studio.

But she says she cherished the opportunity to work there alongside her son.

She adds, “I was a little apprehensive. I am not a trained pastry chef like he is but we work really well together on the show and I had no problem letting him take the lead because this is his expertise.”

You can find out if Cathy and Thomas win the whole season Wednesday night. The finale of Crime Scene Kitchen airs at 8 p.m. on KVRR.

Note: There were technical issues at the end of the interview and we had to cut it short unfortunately.