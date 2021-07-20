Salvation Army teams up with Josef’s School of Hair to offer free haircuts

Members of the U.S. Navy also lent a helping hand as their way of giving back.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Some lucky people get the chance to upgrade their hairstyle with a free haircut.

After last year’s successful free adult haircut event, the Salvation Army and students at the Josef’s School of Hair Design came out to lift people’s spirits with fresh cuts.

“Folks are still really struggling with all the dynamics of post covid life, but just the whole idea of when you get a free haircut it just makes you feel better,” Salvation Army Corps Officer Maj. Jerry O’Neil said.

The Director of Operations at Josef’s School of Hair Design says it’s all about making that community connection and perfecting each students’ craft.

“It’s really important for us to give back to the community and to volunteer. We love these events that come up. It’s just good for our students to give back and it’s giving them time to work on their skills and just working with the community. So, it’s a win-win situation for everybody,” Josef’s School of Hair Design Director of Operations Alisha Schaeffer said.

One of those students says giving people that boost of confidence is one of the reasons she became a hair stylist.

“I’ve always wanted to do it because everybody is beautiful inside and outside. Sometimes it takes a little more to see it yourself. I love when a client comes in and sits down in my chair and just change. I think it’s just to be humble and appreciate what you have and share as much of you as you can with others and give back to your community when you can and it’s kind of fun to do that,” Josef’s School of Hair Design Director of Operations student Ali Dammann said.

Even members of the Navy lent a helping hand as their way of giving back.

“It’s good for us to help out because everybody really supports us a lot and it’s good to be like hey we’re here for you as well. We’re just checking the people that come in and making sure they don’t have lice and nothing is wrong with their hair and that they’re good to go and get ready for some free haircuts,” US Navy AC2, Kaitlyn Besler said.

The Salvation Army and Josef’s School of Hair Design will partner up once again to offer free back to school haircuts later in August.