Search for Missing Man in Becker County

Dillon Christianson / Becker County Sheriff's Office Facebook

BECKER CO., Minn. — Becker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Dillon Christianson of Ponsford.

They say Christianson was reported missing around 5 Tuesday afternoon.

He was last seen walking on County Highway 26, southeast of Ponsford around 3 pm.

Christianson has been diagnosed with Autism, ADHD and is diabetic.

The Native American male is 6’ 3” tall, 320 pounds with long hair.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and carrying a bag with a red flower print.

If you have any information on his location, contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661, or your local law enforcement agency.