Search for Missing Man in Becker County
BECKER CO., Minn. — Becker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Dillon Christianson of Ponsford.
They say Christianson was reported missing around 5 Tuesday afternoon.
He was last seen walking on County Highway 26, southeast of Ponsford around 3 pm.
Christianson has been diagnosed with Autism, ADHD and is diabetic.
The Native American male is 6’ 3” tall, 320 pounds with long hair.
He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and carrying a bag with a red flower print.
If you have any information on his location, contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661, or your local law enforcement agency.