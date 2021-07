Thinking Green: Drip Irrigation

The slow drip, drip of information about the drought is coming with a helpful tip this morning.

We told you yesterday on the morning show that Minnesota’s biggest city is warning its residents to start conserving water.

Fortunately, only a drip would take water for granted in these widespread drought conditions.

Let Danny Lipford drop some drip wisdom on you about drip irrigation.

It’s this morning’s Thinking Green.