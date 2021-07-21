Barnesville calls for water restrictions immediately

BARNESVILLE, MN (KVRR) — Effective immediately the City of Barnesville implemented Stage 3 water restrictions.

Restrictions include:

• No lawn watering; except for yards sodded or seeded this year

• Trees, shrubs and gardens may be watered using handheld devices only from 6:00-9:00 am and

7:00-10:00 pm; following Odd-Even Rule, on even numbered days, even numbered homes

and on odd numbered days, odd numbered homes

• No filling of swimming pools or washing of vehicles

• The hours for the Kava Family Splash Pad will be reduced to 2-5 pm

This action was taken due to MN Department of Natural Resources (DNR) request for towns to

restrict outdoor water use because of significant drought conditions.

In addition, Barnesville’s water tower will be out of operation for 4 weeks due to maintenance.

Any residents that have questions about the water restrictions should contact City Hall at

218.354.2292.