Fargo Company Awarded Contract for Air Guard’s Operations Center

FARGO, N.D. — The U.S. Army has awarded a $13 million contract to Gast Construction Company of Fargo.

They will build the new Remotely Piloted Aircraft operations center for the North Dakota Air National Guard’s 119th Wing.

The concrete building will be nearly 26,000 square feet.

It will be used to support new advanced technology and equipment critical to the mission.

“The 119th Air Guard has a global mission and they’re in the fight every day,” said North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven.

“So with the funding we’ve secured, we can now build a new operations center for them and they can move in to it and not have any interruption in delivering that very important mission.”

The Army estimates the completion date will be October 2022.