Fargo police looking for man who crashed into apartment building

1/1

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — Fargo Police Officers are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into an apartment, 1537 48 St. S. today, July 21, 2021 at approximately 11:43 a.m.

The driver is described as a Black male last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

One adult female and one infant were in the apartment at the time of the crash.

They sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information regarding the identify of this male, please call dispatch at 701.451.7660.

Officers investigating the crash have learned the driver was driving recklessly on 16 Ave. S. westbound towards 48 St. S., lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into the apartment.

Officers are actively investigating the crash.