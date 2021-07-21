Nonprofit aims to help local youth for 12 years

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) — A national nonprofit is helping support local youth through that FM metro.

Friends of the Children Fargo-Moorhead chapter is helping bring up children faced with obstacles. The mentoring program helps partner local youth with a mentor friend who will work with the child for a period of 12 or more years.

The program is designed to help break the cycle of generational poverty for at-risk youth.

“The more chapters and more kids that get a friend and we can share that impact the more we can share these systems to prevent trauma. Taking those who are facing the most barriers and challenges and then investing in them over the long term for 12 plus years no matter what,” Friends of the Children CEO Terri Sorensen said.

The program already has 48 kids in the FM metro working with mentors on a weekly basis.