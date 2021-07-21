Richman announces retirement as NDSCS President after 15 years

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – The president of the State College of Science is retiring, effective December 17. John Richman was named the school’s president in 2007.

“After 42 years in higher education, and 35 years of that spent at NDSCS, it feels like the right time to retire.

I am very thankful to have spent the majority of my career at NDSCS and could not be prouder of the mission-focused institution it is today.

It is the dedicated people and their commitment to our students which makes the College a special place, and I look forward to watching NDSCS thrive into the future,” said Richman.

Richman first came to NDSCS as a student in the early 1970s. He returned in 1986 as the Head Football Coach and through the years has been an instructor in the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Department, the Director of Athletics, and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs.

Richman then served as interim President for one year and was appointed the ninth president by the State Board of Higher Education in February of 2007.

North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott commented on his long-lasting and impactful leadership “Dr. Richman has served NDSCS in multiple roles for decades, and as President with unparalleled energy and dedication for close to 15 years.

We wish him and Marcia the very best as they embark on the next phase of life’s journey.”

Richman’s time at NDSCS included controversy in recent years, with the process of developing a career academy in Fargo scrutinized. He was also granted a $100 a month pay raise earlier this summer, the minimum for North Dakota college and university presidents.

In Nov. 2020, Chancellor Hagerott gave Richman high marks for meeting his goals.