Road Closures Around Hector as U.S. Navy Blue Angels Practice

FARGO, N.D. — If you live in the metro, chances are you’ll soon be hearing and seeing the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying overhead.

They will begin practice sessions Thursday for this weekend’s Fargo AirSho.

That also means some roads around Hector International Airport will be closed to traffic on Thursday and Friday.

Roads that will be closed between 11:45 am and 5 pm include 19th Avenue between Dakota Drive and 18th Street North.

Dakota Drive from 19th Avenue to 12th Avenue North.

15th Avenue between Dakota Drive and 18th Street North.

And 32nd Avenue west of North University Drive.

Access to the terminal will remain open to traffic.

The Fargo Airsho is Saturday and Sunday at 11 am each day at Hector.