Sailors teach robotics at MSUM

Kids were able to learn more about how the navy operates robots.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – As part of Navy Week, sailors from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group visited with kids and teens at the Minnesota State University Moorhead campus to teach them how the navy uses robotics.

They demonstrated how they use STEM education to protect service members and civilians.

The kids were able to ask questions and also learn how to use the equipment that sailors use everyday to protect our country.

“To do this type of event is inspiring both ways. It’s good inspiration to see the youth learning about robots and caring and wanting to know the navy so I take a true blessing out of seeing that and the youth just wanna be educated,” Navy Chief Petty Officer Matthew Ludwig said.

The week will conclude at the Fargo AirSho where everyone can interact with Navy sailors.