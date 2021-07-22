Sanford Health To Require Employees To Get COVID-19 Vaccination by Nov. 1

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Health is requiring all 50,000 of its employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by November 1.

Officials say more than 90% of clinicians and 70% of nurses within the health organization are already fully vaccinated.

Exemptions will be made for medical or religious reasons.

Sanford Health employees are already required to have several other vaccines including the annual flu shot.

A Sanford Health official says although the decision has been under consideration for some time, resurgence of COVID-19 variants is one of the reasons for the mandate.

“That’s probably maybe moved the timeline up a little bit. I think we would’ve done it regardless, but increased activity around the country certainly has, I think, played a role in us doing this now,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, Vice President & Medical Officer at Sanford Health Fargo.

On KVRR Local News at 9, what steps will be taken if an employee refuses to get vaccinated.