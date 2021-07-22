Wyndmere Bank Robbery Suspect: “I knew I messed up as soon as I did it”

FARGO, N.D. — Court records are providing new details on a bank robbery earlier this week in Wyndmere, North Dakota.

Tessa Jaksa, also known as Tony Jaksa, is charged in U.S. District Court in Fargo with bank robbery.

An arraignment is set for Friday morning at 10.

The transgender woman admitted to FBI agents that quote, “I knew I messed up as soon as I did it”.

Jaksa is accused of pulling a weapon on a teller at Lincoln State Bank of Wyndmere on Monday.

She got away with over $7100 of which every single dollar was recovered later that night from the bedroom of her Moorhead apartment.

Investigators also learned that Jaksa had been planning to rob a bank for about two weeks.

She bought a police scanner and clothing for the heist at Menards in Jamestown and Walmart in Dilworth.

On the day of the robbery, she first stopped at People’s State Bank in Fairmount with a loaded gun, but says she got scared and got back in her vehicle.

A witness at that bank and another witness in Moorhead helped authorities quickly solve the case.

