Benefit helps support woman in cancer fight

Funds will be boosted by Lend A Hand Up.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A taco bar benefit is helping raise funds for a woman diagnosed with melanoma.

Family and friends of Carissa Sjolie are hosting the walking taco bar, silent auction and raffle after Sjolie’s diagnosis showed the cancer had spread to her liver, lungs, spleen and brain.

The benefit is being held until 10 o’clock tonight at the West Fargo VFW with all funds being boosted by 20 percent by Lend A Hand Up

The funds will go towards helping Sjolie and her four children, ranging in ages from nine months to nine years.

“It’s overwhelming the support we’ve had from friends, family and of course the people that we know and love, but just people that we don’t know either complete strangers that have stepped up and shown support in several different ways. It’s very overwhelming,” Benefit recipient Carissa Sjolie said.

Click here to donate.