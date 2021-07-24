Fire at Fargo sunflower plant injures one

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Several employees were treated after breathing in smoke from a small fire at the sunflower processing plant in Fargo late Friday afternoon.

The call to 501 42nd Street North came in just before 5:15 p.m. when Fargo firefighters arrived to a report of a fire in a piece of equipment at Red River Commodities.

Crews found smoke coming from a large garage door. Employees reported that a sunflower roasting oven had started on fire.

The built-in fire suppression system, along with portable fire extinguishers used by employees, had extinguished most of the fire.

Close to a dozen employees were said to be coughing from the smoke.

One person was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.