Ready for takeoff: Fargo AirSho has begun

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – People are flooding Fargo this weekend to get an exclusive look at tricks performed by talented aircraftsmen and women.

You can catch the F/A-18 Super Hornet and bomber aircrafts return along with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for the Fargo AirSho at Hector International Airport.

“We are super excited to be here for the AirSho and watch the Blue Angels. I haven’t watched them since I was a kid,” said Kristina Decker.

The show is expected to reach record numbers this year and showcase the Blue Angels who haven’t been to Fargo since 2018.

“You should really come and see the Blue Angels,” said Decker’s daughter.

“I love the planes the most,” said one child.

A Fargo native is a part of the Blue Angels squadron and hopes families will enjoy the show and leave an impression on kids.

“Maybe, just maybe, I might have that influence or be part of an influence on a young kid like myself. If somebody’s little son or daughter might be influenced in that way by something that I might be a part of is pretty cool, and it’s something that’s an absolute privilege to be part of,” said Blue Angels Commander Brian Kesselring.

The AirSho will continue Saturday at 11 a.m.