Ten-year-old boy on bicycle hit by vehicle in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, N.D. (KVRR) – A 10-year-old boy is in the hospital after a vehicle hit him in Ellendale on Friday evening.

It happened at 7:17 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street South and 2nd Avenue South.

Authorities say a 64-year-old man driving a 2004 Dodge Intrepid was traveling east on 3rd Street South.

The boy was riding a bicycle traveling south on 2nd Ave South.

They both entered the intersection at the same time and the driver of the Dodge Intrepid hit the boy on the bike.

The boy landed on the hood of the car and went to the ground. He was taken by Ellendale Ambulance to Aberdeen to be treated for his injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.