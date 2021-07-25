Firefighters With Eastern North Dakota Wetland Management Injured in Montana

JORDAN, Mont. — Five federal firefighters remain hospitalized after sustaining burns when swirling winds blew a lightning-caused wildfire back on them in eastern Montana on Thursday.

The five were building a defensive line at the Devil’s Creek Fire in Garfield County when the weather shifted.

Three U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service crew members, based at the Eastern North Dakota Wetland Management District Complex, are in stable condition and recovering at an undisclosed burn center.

Two USDA Forest Service firefighters based in New Mexico are in stable condition and recovering at an undisclosed location.