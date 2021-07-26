Cops nab Casselton man accused of rummaging through Fargo garages

FARGO (KVRR) – A Casselton man was arrested Monday after police say he was caught rummaging through a garage in Fargo.

Police were called to a report of a possible car prowler in the 3200 block of 17 Ave. S. The caller stated their car alarm was going off.

Officers responded and searched for suspicious activity. A little less than an hour later, a supervisor was checking garages in the area and found 35-year-old Kenneth Parker of Casselton inside one of the garages.

Police say Parker had also entered at least two motor vehicles. He was arrested for two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and one count of burglary.