Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney announces 2022 preliminary budget

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is releasing his preliminary budget for 2022.

“The city’s budget is a reflection of its goals and its objectives. Fargo’s budget reflects our purpose and what we want to achieve for our residents,” said Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney.

Fargo Mayor, Tim Mahoney is calling for various improvements of the city, which include infrastructure, better policing and street level excellence.

One of the main proposals is the implementation of legacy projects to protect the well being of future generations to come.

“2022 is a pivotal year for both the FM area flood diversion project and the Red River Valley water supply project. This upcoming year will be when we evolve from thinking and planning about the FM diversion into real progress that the public will see first-hand as construction of the diversion channel gets underway.” said Mahoney.

Included in the preliminary budget is new and improved forms of policing, says Mahoney.

“Body worn camera integration to the Fargo Police Department. This project will truly take our excellent police force to the next level and place it in the company of other high performing police departments. It is critical accountability for everyone,” Mahoney said.

As body worn cameras are implemented throughout the department, the project will be replacing all tasers as well as all cameras inside city police cruisers.

“It is a comprehensive investment in our ongoing commitment to be transparent in public safety and the trust between law enforcement and the public,” added Mahoney.

Mahoney adds, fargo’s biggest advantage is its infrastructure therefore inserting in it will be wise.

“The budget will fund a south side fueling station to improve response times for our public works crew, a new motor grader and truck mounted plow to improve snow removal response efforts. Pipes, roads, water mains, sanitary sewers, snow plows and lift stations may not seem exciting but they are our bread and butter,” said Mahoney.